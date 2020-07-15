NYK’s Response to Covid-19

NYK has implemented a revised work plan effective from today.

– Outline of revised work plan

Eligible Employees: Head office and branch office employees

Period: July 14, 2020, until further notice

Renewed workstyle: Staff may work from home for a maximum of five days each week in accordance with the below conditions.

• To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the percentage of staff working at the office should be less than approximately 50% of the total staff.

• If the percentage of staff working at the office becomes higher, staff should take all means to keep a sufficient distance from each other,

• such as avoiding face-to-face seating arrangements.

• Staff should avoid rush hours when commuting to the office.

• Staff should stay and rest at home if any concerns about health, or a fever, arise.

• Further, staff should do their utmost to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by following the “10 things to do to reduce person-to-person contact by 80 percent” guidance issued by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare . (available only in Japanese)

Meetings with customers:

Our company staff may visit customers’ offices only after receiving permission from the customers in advance.

Customer visits to our office will be accepted. However, temperature checks of customers entering our office will be conducted until further notice.

We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and other concerned parties in this regard.

Meetings within the company are to be held using online tools as much as possible, and gatherings of many people in one place are to be avoided.

When meeting customers or conducting meetings within the company, our staff will be asked to wear masks, keep a minimum 1 meter distance from others, and endeavor to finish meetings as quickly as possible. Also, our staff will consider using online tools to hold video conferences as an alternative to face-to-face meetings with customers or staff within the company.

Staff will be asked to refrain from taking overseas business trips.

Domestic business trips are to be avoided unless they are urgent.

The NYK Group considers prevention of the spread of Covid-19 and the health and safety of the company’s employees to be of utmost importance

and will continue to operate vessels safely to ensure the stable transportation of energy, resources, and materials that support people’s lives.

The company deeply appreciates the understanding and cooperation of customers and other concerned parties.

Source: NYK