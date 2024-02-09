NYMEX gas futures trade sub-$2 as mild weather persists, supply lengthens

Bearish sentiment in the NYMEX gas futures market hit a fever pitch on Feb. 8 as traders pushed prompt-month prices to a 40-month low amid mild weather, strong production, and a rebounding inventory surplus.

During the morning session, the Henry Hub March gas contract fell another 5 cents from the prior day settlement to trade at just $1.91/MMBtu – the lowest prompt-month price since September 2020. The market continued to price-in a narrow contango to April, which held on to a 2-cent premium to the prompt. Futures prices from May and beyond remained above $2, data from Intercontinental Exchange and S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

In recent trading, NYMEX prompt gas prices have hit successive new daily lows at under $2 as traders fixate on the market’s growing supply length. The focus on bearish short-term fundamentals comes despite the likely return of more wintry weather in late February, now expected by meteorologists.

Fundamentals

Since late January, mild weather across the US Lower 48 states has prompted a steep drop in gas demand, mainly from the residential-commercial and power sectors.

Month to date, the US population-weighted temperature has averaged a balmy 46 Fahrenheit, or about 5 degrees above normal. In February, US gas demand has stumbled along as a result, tracking well below normal. Including LNG feedgas and exports to Mexico, total US demand has averaged just under 112 Bcf/d this month – almost 9 Bcf/d, or about 7%, below the five-year average and just a fraction of the 160 Bcf/d highs recorded in mid-January, data from S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

Strong domestic gas production in February has compounded the recent supply pressure from mild weather. In February, total US gas production has rebounded to an average 104.4 Bcf/d, staging a surprisingly fast recovery from a mid-January freeze-off that briefly cut output to just 88 Bcf/d. Month to date, US production is now down by just over 1% from its December 2023 record high.

Mild weather and strong gas production have combined to put the US gas market on course for another massive inventory surplus by later this month. On Feb. 8, the US Energy Information Administration reported another below-average withdrawal from US inventory of just 75 Bcf in the prior week. The latest withdrawal boosts the US inventory surplus to 248 Bcf, or almost 11%, above the five-year average which compares with a prior-week surplus of just 130 Bcf, or about 5% above average, EIA data showed.

With market analysts projecting relatively paltry drawdowns from inventory over the next two reporting weeks, many are anticipating a new annual high for the US gas storage surplus. According to a forecast from S&P Global Commodity Insights, the inventory surplus could surpass 430 Bcf by mid-month, amounting to a more than 20% surplus to the five-year average.

Weather outlook

While relatively bearish short-term supply-demand fundamentals have overtaken the US gas market narrative recently, 14- to 21-day weather forecasts are now predicting much colder temperatures across the US Lower 48 states from mid- to late February. According to the US National Weather Service, the East Coast, the Deep South and Gulf Coast states and some areas of the Midwest will see below-average temperatures from Feb. 14 to March 1.

Assuming colder weather materializes, the futures market selloff to sub-$2 price levels could look overdone by later this month as heating demand rebounds and storage withdrawal picks up.

Source: Platts