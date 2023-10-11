NYMEX prompt gas futures hit mid-$3s as fall temps sweep central, eastern US

US prompt-month gas futures climbed to their highest since mid-January in overnight trading Oct. 9, edging into the mid-$3 area as the arrival of colder weather tightens domestic market fundamentals.

In the early hours of Oct. 9, the Henry Hub November gas contract traded at a nearly nine-month high of $3.47/MMBtu before retreating to around $3.38 by market settlement, data from the Intercontinental Exchange showed. After rolling to the prompt month, November gas prices are up by over 40 cents, or nearly 15%, building on recent momentum fueled by colder weather and a falling US gas storage surplus.

Further out on the futures curve, gas prices for the mid-winter months have made relatively smaller gains recently. On Oct. 9, December 2023 futures traded at more than $3.75/MMBtu while prices for January 2024 stopped just shy of $4 as both contracts reached their highest since mid-August, data from S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

Rising US gas futures prices come amid a recent blast of cooler autumn-like weather in the Midwest and the Northeast. In Chicago, temperatures were forecast to top out Oct. 9 at just 58 degrees Fahrenheit. Through at least mid-October, similar weather is expected along with rainy conditions. In New York City, daily highs are now forecast in the low- to mid-60s through mid-October, data from AccuWeather showed.

From Oct. 8 through Oct. 9, US residential-commercial gas demand was estimated at an average 16.8 Bcf/d hitting its highest since early May. Over the next week, heating demand is expected to retreat only modestly, averaging about 15.8 Bcf/d as demand briefly dips below the five-year average, S&P Global data showed.

Storage, weather

The rally in US gas futures prices this month also caps off an extended run of below-average injections to US gas storage. In the week to Sept. 29, the US Energy Information Administration reported its twelfth undersized inventory build in 13 weeks. At 86 Bcf the weekly addition to US stocks dropped the domestic storage surplus to 172 Bcf, or less than 5%, above the five-year average – down sharply from a surplus of 370 Bcf as recently as late June, data from EIA showed.

For the week ended Oct. 6, S&P Global’s storage model is already predicting another below-average injection of just 82 Bcf. If accurate, US inventory would rise to 3.527 Tcf, further reducing the storage surplus to 161 Bcf above average. According to the supply-demand model projection, US storage could post a larger injection of up to 105 Bcf, potentially adding to the domestic surplus.

According to the National Weather Service, colder temperatures across the central and eastern US should linger into late October. According to a pair of short-range forecasts from the agency, a cold weather front centered over the Deep South will bring a risk for abnormally cold temperatures as far north as Wisconsin and as far east as New England, potentially keeping heating demand elevated.

Source: platts