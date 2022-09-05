NYSHEX Technology Supports Hapag-Lloyd’s Product Offering

NYSHEX is excited to partner with Hapag-Lloyd, a leading global liner shipping company, to improve and streamline the performance of its Quality Freight Product (QFP) contracts. The partnership will allow Hapag-Lloyd to deliver an enhanced customer experience by adding automated performance reporting and exception management to the carrier’s portfolio of industry-leading digital tools.

Reporting on contract fulfillment has been a long-standing industry challenge, as static tools in many cases do not quite meet the needs of shippers today. With this partnership, Hapag-Lloyd is addressing this issue and providing its customers with an efficient and modern way to manage performance, exceptions and reconciliations.

Specifically, the Powered by NYSHEX solution brings together multiple data systems to provide a consolidated and accurate view of Hapag-Lloyd’s QFP contract performance, which is essential to accurately report on two-way enforceable contracts. This allows near real-time visibility and daily monitoring of the degree to which the individual contract parties are living up to their respective commitments. At the same time, by identifying problems and powering exception resolution through technology, the NYSHEX technology will also significantly improve the shipper experience.

Hapag-Lloyd has embedded NYSHEX in its digital infrastructure, providing a frictionless way to monitor and improve contract performance. Hapag-Lloyd customers can now drill down through the user interface to see how contracts perform at multiple levels, ranging from lane level to booking details. After a very successful initial pilot, the solution is now being rolled out to all QFP customers globally. With this partnership, Hapag-Lloyd is solidifying its status as a leading provider of cutting-edge digital solutions that enhance the customer experience.

“Hapag-Lloyd’s Quality Freight Product (QFP) is a guaranteed fulfillment contract specifically tailored to our customers’ needs, and we will now be able to enhance the customer experience thanks to this partnership with NYSHEX. The solution provided by NYSHEX combines technology, data and analytics in a way that will help us and our customers to better monitor contract performance and to resolve any issues that may arise. We are excited about this partnership.”

Henrik Schilling, Managing Director – Global Commercial Development, Hapag-Lloyd

“We are delighted to support Hapag-Lloyd in its quest to enhance and modernize its ocean freight contracts. Committed contracting, efficient exception resolution, and clear performance data are the cornerstones of the NYSHEX experience. Our Powered by NYSHEX technology puts trust and reliability at the core of contract fulfillment. This friction-free approach will enable Hapag-Lloyd to optimize its global network and support its Quality Promises.”

Gordon Downes, CEO NYSHEX

Source: NYSHEX