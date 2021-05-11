OBA To Further Expand Its Activities Through Purchase Of IGMA

OBA has announced its intention to enter into an agreement with Cargill to purchase the activities of IGMA Bulk Terminal in Amsterdam.

OBA is delighted to be able to announce that it intends to enter into an agreement with Cargill regarding the purchase of the IGMA Bulk Terminal in Amsterdam by OBA. The purchase includes all assets relating to the IGMA terminal, including all loading and unloading equipment such as cranes, weighing towers, grabs and transport systems. The employees of the IGMA terminal would join the OBA team as part of the transaction. The transaction would enable OBA to further optimise its capacity and become the leading, multifunctional dry bulk terminal operator in the Port of Amsterdam.

OBA and Cargill have already presented the proposed purchase to their respective Works Councils for consultation, and the purchase agreement is planned to be signed once such processes have been completed. Following signing, the transaction is expected to be concluded within a few months. The purchase of IGMA will not lead to any forced redundancies at OBA and IGMA.

Managing Director of OBA Jeroen van der Neut commented: ‘The purchase of IGMA would enable us to accelerate the transformation of OBA by focusing on agricultural products as an important flow for the future. I look forward to welcoming the workforce of IGMA with their extensive knowledge and expertise, following completion of the transaction and am convinced we will be able to offer our customers an even better service level together.’

Philippa Purser, Group Leader for Cargill’s agricultural supply chain in EMEA, said: ‘The intended sale of our IGMA dry bulk transhipment terminal in the port of Amsterdam reflects our efforts to align assets in our portfolio with our business strategy. It’s the right time for Cargill to offer this business and its people further growth opportunity with an organization that is well equipped and dedicated to this specific industry.’

Koen Overtoom, CEO Port of Amsterdam, added: ‘This development ties in seamlessly with the strategy of the Port of Amsterdam, in improving the sustainability of the business activities and intensifying land use in the port, and further expanding non-fossil cargo flows.’

OBA has traditionally been focused on the storage and transhipment of coal and agricultural products, and several years ago took key steps towards expanding its diversification in dry bulk goods. By means of this purchase, OBA will further implement the transformation of its activities, by focusing on agricultural products as one of the main flows for the future.

The Cargill Agency and IGMA Parcelling Service (IPS) will continue to serve existing and new IGMA / OBA customers after completion of the deal.

Contributing to the world of tomorrow, that’s what we do at OBA. We are strategically situated in the Port of Amsterdam and are an important switch in the continuous delivery of essential building blocks for our everyday life needed to develop, sustain and improve the world around us. OBA serves international customers from a variety of sectors and industries, including the energy and steel sectors, the animal feed industry, chemical- and recycling industry. Our professional staff of 80 ensure that a wide variety of bulk products are safely stored and handled 24/7 with care for people, the environment and the community in which we operate. OBA is part of HES International (74.9%) and Oxbow (25.1%).

