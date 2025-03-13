Occidental Petroleum sees oil U.S. oil output peaking in next five years

U.S. oil production will peak between 2027 and 2030, Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY chief executive officer Vicki Hollub said on Tuesday at the CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas.

Her outlook comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to bolster fossil fuel production in the U.S. and lower prices for consumers.

ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance echoed Hollub’s outlook in an earlier conference panel on Tuesday. He anticipates U.S. oil output to plateau by the end of this decade.

Source: Reuters