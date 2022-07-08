Occupancy rates at Wilson Sons Logistics Centre go up with renewed demand in the automotive industry

The automotive industry is driving the rise in occupancy rates at the Wilson Sons Logistics Centre in Santo André (SP), with two new contracts, after ending 2021 as the fastest-growing segment, with a 386% rise in operations and a 127% increase in revenue. The new clients are a major local automaker and one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers.

For the automaker, the Logistics Centre will be receiving, unloading and arranging bonded storage for around 120 containers per month, with automotive parts. The cargo comes from the Port of Santos and will supply industrial plants in the state of São Paulo.

For the tire manufacturer, Wilson Sons will receive, store and manage stock at the Distribution Centre, where 15,000 tires with 450 different SKUs will be allocated. The cargo comes from the brand’s plant in ABC Paulista and will be distributed throughout the state of São Paulo.

To meet the new business demands, the number of operational employees increased by 60%. “The increased occupancy at the unit shows that business deals have picked up. We have been adjusting our structure to better meet client demands. Wilson Sons Logistics Center is a solution partner that grows with clients and stands out for centralising storage, customs and transport operations,” says Thais Sangean, general manager of the unit.

In addition to an increased workforce, site verticalization with pallet structures and tarpaulin-covered warehouses increased storage capacity at Wilson Sons logistics centre by 33%. “The expansion resulted from a concerted effort made by the Project, Maintenance and Operational teams, and the construction works were conducted while maintaining all operations,” says Thais Sangean.

With an area of 119,700 square metres and close to important logistical hubs, such as the Port of Santos (SP) and Guarulhos Airport, the Santo André Logistics Centre features a Customs Terminal and a Distribution Centre and offers integrated solutions, involving bonded and general warehousing, transport and distribution as well as related services.

Source: Wilson Sons