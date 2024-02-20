Ocean Infinity to Establish Cutting-Edge Robotic Ship Operations Centre in Tasmania, Pioneering Maritime Innovation

Tasmania is poised to chart a new course in maritime innovation with the arrival of Ocean Infinity, a global leader in marine robotics. Thanks to support from the Government of Tasmania, the Australian island state is on the brink of entering a new era in safer, more environmentally sustainable marine operations.

Ocean Infinity, renowned for its groundbreaking ocean exploration and marine robotics solutions, is set to transform maritime operations across sectors including government, telecommunications, energy, and science and research. The international company believes that robotic technology is the key to safer and more environmentally responsible operations at sea.

The opening of this latest Operations Centre is just another example of Ocean Infinity innovating to make remote ship operations a true reality and reflects the company’s established position in Australian maritime operations as a provider of hydrographic data services to the Government.

David Field, Ocean Infinity’s Managing Director in Australia and New Zealand said: “This new Operations Centre in Tasmania will give us a more established infrastructure to deliver hydrography services for the Government and of course also provide capacity to take on more work in this high growth region. Ocean Infinity has already demonstrated that the use of robotics can make for more sustainable operations in Australian waters. In a recent data project for the Government, our robotic vessels collected 58% of the total data but contributed just 4% of the total fuel co2 emissions.”

The Australian Operations Centre is only the latest step in a worldwide roll-out, with centres already operational in the UK and Sweden, and planned for Singapore and another Asian location yet to be announced.

Premier and Minister for State Development, Trade and the Antarctic, Jeremy Rockliff, said: “Ocean Infinity’s decision to establish its robotic ship Operations Centre in Hobart highlights the state’s strong economy and growing prominence as a hub for maritime innovation.

“Ocean Infinity’s establishment will deliver up to 50 new full-time jobs, providing highly skilled positions in the maritime and technology sectors, strategically aligning with Tasmania’s competitive advantages.

Ocean Infinity plans to operate the first in its fleet of 36m Armada ships from the Australian Operations Centre. These ships are ideally suited to large-scale hydrography work, enabling the work to be conducted with fewer people at sea and with far fewer emissions than a conventional ship.

Minister for Advanced Manufacturing and Defence Industries and Minister for Science and Technology, Madeleine Ogilvie, highlighted that Tasmania’s innovative and rich maritime, science, and technology sectors make it the perfect home for Ocean Infinity, who are already an established provider of hydrographic ocean science services to the government.

Minister Ogilvie said “Ocean Infinity’s innovative approach and deployment of cutting-edge technology, like their substantial fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles, one of the largest in the world, have earned it a distinguished reputation in ocean exploration, marine robotics, and beyond.

“The company’s commitment to transitioning its operations toward onshore Operations Centres which oversee the robotic vessel-based work marks a significant step in maritime innovation.

“Ocean Infinity’s substantial robotic vessel fleet, including the recently commissioned 78-metre lean-crewed ships, underscores their ambition to lead global robotic shipping operations.

“Not only does Ocean Infinity’s establishment strengthen Tasmania’s maritime and technology sectors, it provides further opportunities for collaboration with our internationally renowned Australian Maritime College.”

Ocean Infinity will soon embark on the search for suitable premises in Hobart.

