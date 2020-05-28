Ocean Network Express Adds 3,000 PrimeLINE Units to Expand Refrigerated Fleet

Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) recently added 3,000 Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE® units to its refrigerated container fleet, via Florens container leasing, to address growing perishable cargo demand. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

“Despite the challenges faced by the global economy in recent times, ONE continues to invest in expanding our reefer fleet, which proves that global refrigerated trade remains in high demand. The reliability and energy efficiency of the PrimeLINE unit is unmatched for the transport perishable cargo like protein and fresh fruit,” said Mr. Bharadwaj Bhuyan, senior manager-global special cargo management, ONE. “We rely on the proven rapid temperature pull-down and high air-flow performance of these units.”

PrimeLINE units are regarded for their best-in-class refrigeration performance including rapid temperature pull-down, tight temperature control, high air-flow performance and low cost of ownership. The PrimeLINE unit’s efficiency is attributed primarily to its significantly advanced digital scroll compressor, which reduces power draw from the unit, and reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

“Container leasing customers continue to cite reliability and energy efficiency as the top reasons they choose Carrier Transicold’s PrimeLINE units for refrigerated cargo shipping, especially when seeking a unit with deep-frozen capacity,” said Mr. Owen Chan, vice president of Florens, Technical and Operations.

Source: Carrier Transicold