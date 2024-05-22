Ocean Network Express and the University of Tokyo Partner to Establish Social Cooperation Program “Container Management Science”

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is pleased to announce the launch of a Social Cooperation Program, “Container Management Science” in collaboration with the School of Engineering at The University of Tokyo, commencing April 2024. This marks a significant step towards addressing the increasingly complex and diverse challenges facing the modern container shipping industry from a comprehensive and interdisciplinary perspective. The program will bring together experts from various academic fields, with the aim of fostering long-term, industry-academia collaborations to develop sustainable and future-oriented container shipping.

About Social Cooperation Programs

Social Cooperation Programs serve as a collaborative platform that enables private companies, research institutions, and universities to work together on common issues of public interest, leveraging their respective expertise and insights.

Background and ONE’s target

Around 80% of the world’s trade is carried by sea, with container shipping playing an important role in sustaining society as a vital infrastructure that supports people’s daily lives and economic activities.

However, the container shipping industry faces many challenges that need to be addressed. Global supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical developments have brought to light container shipping’s critical role and its inherent risks. Developing a resilient supply chain that can reliably support people’s lives and corporate economic activities is a pressing issue, as well as improving and enhancing the operation of vessels and container equipment. It is also crucial to keep reducing the environmental impact of shipping while addressing ESG management principles, and to nurture the next generation of talent who will carry the maritime industry into the future.

To address these uncharted challenges and build a sustainable and resilient container shipping industry, ONE and The University of Tokyo have established this social cooperation program to enhance collaboration between industry and academia, while integrating knowledge across diverse academic fields as well.

By participating in this program, ONE will be able to realize sustainable container transportation by advancing innovation in response to increasingly complex challenges including the economics of container shipping (operational and management optimization), resilience (risk management, BCP), and decarbonization. Furthermore, ONE is dedicated to cultivating and producing global human resources capable of understanding and evaluating highly socially demanded technologies related to the container shipping industry and integrating them into business operations.

Overview of the Program

Name: Container Management Science (COMS)

Duration: 1 April, 2024~31 March 2027 (3 years)

Place: School of Engineering, The University of Tokyo

Instructor: Kazuhiro Aoyama (Professor), Tomoya Kawasaki (Associate Professor)

Website: Under development for opening in July 2024

Source: Ocean Network Express (ONE)