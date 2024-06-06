Ocean Network Express and Transmanut to offer greener inland haulage options in France

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is now able to offer customers in France the opportunity to transport their cargo inland using trucks powered by biofuel in partnership with logistics company Transmanut.

Operating in the Le Havre area, the trucks will use Oleo100 fuel, which is made from 100% French rapeseed residue. The fuel provides a 60% reduction in CO2 emissions and is a completely renewable energy resource. Transmanut is one of the main suppliers for ONE’s road services in France, and they provide dedicated drivers for all of ONE’s cargo deliveries.

Thierry Le Moal, Head of Operations for ONE France commented, “We are excited to be working with Transmanut, a longstanding trusted inland haulage vendor to offer this new green inland option to our customers in France. ONE is always looking for innovative ways to reduce CO2 emissions and find sustainable solutions to lower our impact on the environment. We thank Transmanut for helping us to make greener journeys.”

Dominique Berthauld, CEO of Transmanut said “Six years ago, Transmanut decided to invest in the first biofuel trucks in the French market using Oleo100 fuel. 600,000 Kms later and with a positive return experience, we have the ambition to develop our biofuel fleet in the container sector and have acquired two new trucks this month. We are pleased to be deploying these trucks into service, helping ONE’s customers to significantly reduce CO2 emissions. Further biofuel trucks will be delivered by the end this year to reinforce our green fleet.”

The use of biofuel is just one of the many ways ONE is trying to meet its goal of achieving net zero by 2050, which includes scope 3 emissions from external suppliers. ONE looks forward to continued collaboration with their partners and customers to reduce the supply chain’s impact on the environment.

Source: Ocean Network Express (ONE)