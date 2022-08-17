Ocean Network Express connects to CargoWise to enable automatic digital rate transfer

Ocean Network Express (ONE), one of the world’s largest global ocean carriers, has gone live with automated digital transfer of contract rates and global tariffs capable of feeding WiseTech Global’s leading logistics execution platform, CargoWise.

The digital connection enables ONE to share fully digital, confidential contracted rates and published global tariff surcharges with customers using a standardized CargoWise rates structure and API, making it faster and easier to book a shipment. The rollout of fully digital, real-time feeds will be progressive and cover all major global trade lanes as it expands to other CargoWise customers and product family users.

Sundeep Sibal, Senior Vice President of Global Commercial and Service Management, at ONE, said: “We are delighted with the fully digital integration which we can now offer to customers of ONE and CargoWise. Offering a live connection between ONE and CargoWise allows us to deliver a rapid, accurate, and complete picture to our shared customers that will ultimately lead to long-term efficiencies and cost reductions. This direct connection demonstrates our firm commitment to digitalization and innovation to support our customers.”

Ashley Skaanild, Regional VP – Logistics Data & Connectivity at WiseTech Global, said: “ONE has been working with us for years now on digital booking and tracking messaging. In an industry dominated by spreadsheets and costly data and error prone rekeying of information, ONE has shown real technology and business leadership in progressing their digital connectivity to rates, to help our shared customers connect securely and reliably in real-time.

“We continue to work hard to link, automate and digitize ocean carriers and to remove vast amounts of manual work that create cost, inaccuracy and delay in sales, operations, and finance functions. The CargoWise digital adaptors provide standardized, easy to implement connections for ocean carriers to deliver schedules, contract rates, spot and dynamic pricing, ebooking, tracking and invoice management, for ocean carriers and their high-volume customers,” Mr Skaanild said.

Source: Ocean Network Express (ONE)