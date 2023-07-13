Ocean Network Express launches LUX service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is pleased to announce the Latin-East-Coast Europe Express (LUX), a new weekly service connecting Europe and the Mediterranean to the East Coast of South America, providing ONE’s valued customers with greater coverage, connectivity, and flexibility.

The LUX represents ONE’s first dedicated service connecting Europe and the Mediterranean to the East Coast of South America. The service is designed to provide a competitive northbound transit time from the East Coast of South America to the Mediterranean and Europe, offering customers a competitive alternative to the existing products on the market, especially for refrigerated cargo. It is also the only service on the market making a direct call from Lisbon to the East Coast of South America, providing customers with the opportunity to ship from these unique port pairs.

“South America has always been of strategic importance to our global network,” said Yu Kurimoto, Managing Director of ONE. “The launch of the LUX service demonstrates ONE’s commitment to providing our customers with excellent, reliable, efficient, and comprehensive services. We are constantly looking for ways to enhance our products and offerings, and the LUX service represents a significant step forward in meeting the needs of our customers in this important region.”

The inaugural sailing for LUX will commence from Montevideo on 16th September with the following rotation:

Rotterdam – London Gateway – Hamburg – Antwerp – Lisbon – Algeciras – Santos – Paranagua – Montevideo – Buenos Aires – Itapoa – Paranagua – Santos – Rio De Janeiro – Algeciras – Rotterdam

Source: Ocean Network Express