Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Freightliner adopt Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel to power rail cargo journeys in UK

Following a successful 6-month pilot, Ocean Network Express (ONE) UK in partnership with Freightliner will extend their commitment to use HVO100 fuel for all cargo transportation via rail.

A 100% renewable fuel, HVO is made from raw materials such as vegetable oils, waste-based fat and oil from the food industry. Switching to HVO can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% and is the best alternative to conventional diesel which is normally used to power freight trains. The fuel is certified, which means the materials used to create the fuel and their origin are fully verified.

This new initiative will be part of ONE’s intended green rail offering, where customers can choose to purchase a carbon reduction certificate which recognises their actions to lower their carbon footprint. To understand more about the green offer and its implementation, customers can reach out to their local sales contact.

Nick Reay, Head of Operations for ONE UK said, “ONE UK, in partnership with Freightliner, is pleased to continue the transportation of our cargo inland using rail powered by HVO100. Over our successful 6-month pilot period, we calculated that an incredible 488 tonnes of CO2 emissions were saved by switching to this renewable fuel. We thank Freightliner for collaborating with us to make a greener and more sustainable supply chain as ONE continues to find innovative ways to achieve our goal of net zero by 2050.”

Clive Slayford, Commercial Director – Intermodal Logistics at Freightliner said, “We are thrilled that ONE has chosen to roll out HVO fuel to power their UK rail cargo journeys. At Freightliner, we are committed to proactively reducing our environmental impact and being a net zero business. Throughout our long-standing partnership, we have demonstrated our commitment to offering customers a greener alternative using HVO fuel which drastically reduces carbon emissions compared to diesel and road alternatives.”

After working together since 2018, ONE and Freightliner recently announced their new 5-year contract which along with a commitment to sustainability, provides customers with seamless intermodal connections from London Gateway and the Port of Southampton to strategic locations across the UK. Both highly committed to reducing their environmental impact, ONE and Freightliner will continue to look for and provide sustainable solutions to the UK supply chain.

Source: Ocean Network Express (ONE)