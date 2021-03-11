Ocean Safety appoint Southern Commercial Sales Manager

Ocean Safety have made a key new appointment at their Southampton office. The specialists in the worldwide supply, distribution, service and hire of marine safety equipment have appointed Matt Gruar as Southern Commercial Sales Manager.

Matt will support the company’s customers within the shipping, commercial fishing, superyacht, ferry and shipbuilding sectors in the busy south of England region. He will work closely with existing customers in the area while developing new business opportunities, providing Ocean Safety’s high level of customer support and consultancy to tailor bespoke safety specifications and fulfil personalised solutions. The vast product portfolio at Ocean Safety includes man-overboard recovery equipment, SOLAS and non-SOLAS liferafts and lifejackets, and lifesaving equipment for dockside areas.

Matt joins Ocean Safety from Bainbridge International where he was responsible for commercial and industrial customers. With over 13 years’ experience in the marine industry he brings a demonstrable track record in sales and account management.

Ocean Safety’s Sales Director Mark Acaster comments, “I am delighted to welcome Matt to Ocean Safety. He joins us at a pivotal time for the business as we come out of the difficult national lockdown. His enthusiasm and drive will be vital to our success this year and he will be a huge asset to our sales team.”

Source: Ocean Safety