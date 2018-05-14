Ocean Safety appointed exclusive servicing agent for Ocean Signal M100

Ocean Safety has been appointed by Ocean Signal to become their exclusive UK servicing agent for the Ocean Signal M100. This professional Man Overboard device incorporates both AIS and 121.5MHz homing beacon.

The M100 is a key item of personal safety equipment for commercial mariners and is already being exclusively distributed by Ocean Safety along with other emergency rescue beacons in Ocean Signal’s portfolio. The appointment as central UK servicing agent means that all M100 servicing will be carried out by Ocean Safety.

The M100, a personal device, can be fitted to a life jacket or immersion suit and will automatically activate on inflation of the jacket or on submersion.

Being appointed as UK service agent for the M100 further strengthens the relationship between these two specialist safety companies, so that customers can benefit from a higher level of support through both the purchasing and maintenance processes. “We are very pleased to be appointed by Ocean Signal as a result of their confidence in our technical ability and knowledge of our market and product,” comments Ocean Safety’s Managing Director Andrew Richards.

The Ocean Signal M100 has a five year battery life and needs to be returned to Ocean Safety for battery replacement and inspection. It also needs to be serviced after being activated.

For further information on where to send your M100, contact David Godfrey at Ocean Safety. Fixed service schedule agreements are available at the time of purchase.

Source: Ocean Safety