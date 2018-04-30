Ocean Safety is appointed exclusive Vanguard SOLAS RIB distributor for UK and Ireland

Leading safety equipment supply and service specialist Ocean Safety has been appointed by European SOLAS RIB manufacturer Vanguard Marine to exclusively distribute the Ocean Safety Vanguard SOLAS 420RB Rescue Boat in the UK and Ireland.

The 420RB is Vanguard’s model for the SOLAS market, meeting stringent standards for the commercial maritime sector.

Acquiring the distribution rights to Vanguard has enabled Ocean Safety to fill a gap in the complete portfolio of safety products that it can now offer to ship operators of large commercial coded vessels and charter vessels.

The Ocean Safety Vanguard 420RB is designed and equipped to recover fallen overboard crew members from the sea, even in adverse conditions. It is also typically used for vessel monitoring and maintenance as well as for grouping, towing and organising liferafts at sea.

The RIB is available with a choice of Yamaha or Mercury 25hp or 40hp outboard. It is fully equipped to SOLAS requirements including first aid kit, searchlight, sea anchor, thermal protective aids, non-spill 45 L fuel tank, battery and battery charger.

The Ocean Safety Vanguard 420RB is available from Ocean Safety’s branches in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Southampton and Plymouth, all of which are fully approved as service centres for Vanguard.

“We are delighted to have secured a partnership with Vanguard,” comments Ocean Safety’s Head of Sales Mark Acaster. “Vanguard offers a technically advanced SOLAS rescue boat, which will complement our range of safety equipment for the commercial maritime and offshore support sector.”

He adds “We have a long and demonstrable track record of expertise with this type of commercial rescue boat, as well as our supply and service of SOLAS and Ships Wheel approved safety equipment”

Source: Ocean Safety