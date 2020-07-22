Ocean Safety is global distributor for AquaSpec’s new intrinsically safe lifebuoy light

Ocean Safety is the global distributor for the brand new ATEX and IECEx certified lifebuoy light from Aquaspec, makers of the smallest lifejacket light in the world.

The compact AQLBLTX Lifebuoy Light, which is intrinsically safe for hazardous marine applications, has ATEX and IECEx intrinsically safe approvals, with full SOLAS/MED and EC MED approvals. It is designed to meet the demands of the toughest, most rigorous commercial and offshore sectors, such as offshore oil rigs, gas and oil tankers.

Rated at II 1G Ex ia op is IIC T4 Ga, the AQLBLTX can be installed in hazardous atmosphere zones 0, 1 and 2. With T4 Temperature Class rating, it can be used in potentially explosive zones with gas auto ignition temperatures ≥135℃.

Designed for automatic activation, the AQLBLTX turns on and off with the water and gravity sensor double activation system, with no inadvertent activation risk. Advanced LED technology offers low consumption, enhanced reliability and a powerful flashing white light of more than 2.0cd intensity for at least 20 hours.

“We are excited to extend both our product range and customer base with this high quality intrinsically safe lifebuoy light,” comments Robert Bicket, Managing Director of AquaSpec. “It is well proven as an extremely effective product in its class, for those in hazardous marine applications needing a high intensity LED lifebuoy light.”

Last year, AquaSpec extended its product range to include powerful and efficient LED lifejacket, liferaft, lifebuoy and signal lights. AquaSpec products are distributed exclusively by Ocean Safety, specialists in the worldwide supply, distribution, service and hire of marine safety equipment.

Ocean Safety’s Alistair Hackett comments: “Providing safety equipment into the commercial marine sector is all about ensuring you are able supply products of high quality, are certified to all the appropriate standards and are cost competitive. The Aquaspec Atex light fulfils all these requirements and opens a new and exciting avenue for Ocean Safety – it is a product ideal for the oil and gas industry.

Since its inception nearly 25 years ago, AquaSpec has produced some of the most innovative and technologically advanced SOLAS marine safety lights in the world.

Source: Ocean Safety