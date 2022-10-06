Ocean Safety leads the way in marine safety at METS

Ocean Safety is leading the way in marine safety with expert advice and an extensive range of lifesaving products at Metstrade, 15-17 November 2022.

Giving the leisure boating industry an opportunity to understand the options available to offer safety while out on the water, Ocean Safety will feature a broad selection of vital safety equipment on its stand, including its renowned Jon Buoy Man Overboard (MOB) products, lifejackets and the full liferaft range.

Designed to draw attention to someone in the water, the Jon Buoy MOB range will be front and centre at this year’s show, featuring the Jon Buoy Recovery Module, Dan Buoy, Rescue Sling and Inflatable Horseshoe and the new Jon Buoy Soft Case range.

In addition, and with the purpose of making reaching, and subsequent rescue of a casualty from the water easier, Ocean Safety’s growing range of MOB retrieval equipment will also be on display, including the Ocean Safety Throw Line, Throwing Strop, Rescue Sling and MOB Ladder, which were launched last year.

Also on the stand, will be the Ocean Safety range of Challenger lifejackets, specifically designed for use when heavy duty clothing or protective gear is being worn and which carry all the relevant approvals and accreditation to ensure the utmost quality, and therefore safety, in the workplace.

Each lifejacket model is available with bespoke options including company branding, colourways and a wide choice of features.

“We are continually innovating to ensure we offer the best safety options on the market,” says Ocean Safety’s managing director, Alistair Hackett.

“As well as giving advice on our full range of lifesaving products, our team of marine safety experts will be on hand throughout METS to provide advice on hire, servicing schedules and coding.”

Ocean Safety will also be showcasing its latest supplier products, including Aquaspec, Ocean Signal, Hansson Pyrotechnic and Spinlock.

Ocean Safety will be on stand 03.310 at Metstrade.

