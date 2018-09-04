Ocean Signal Introduces ATB1 Class B AIS Transponder Incorporating Superior SOTDMA Technology and 5W Output Power

Ocean Signal is introducing the ATB1, a powerful Class B AIS Transponder incorporating the superior SOTDMA technology and 5W output power to ensure increased visibility and navigational safety.

The new fully-compliant Ocean Signal AIS unit uses the SOTDMA (Self Organised Time Division Multiple Access) scheme to provide enhanced navigational safety and added assurance that the vessel will be seen day or night. This complex AIS technology, which ensures increased priority for position reports with no loss or delay of transmission, has been incorporated within the ATB1 to offer commercial operators a high strength, yet affordable, Class B device for aiding collision avoidance and providing peace of mind in areas of high traffic or poor conditions.

The Ocean Signal ATB1 has a faster reporting rate and higher output power than standard CSTDMA (Carrier Sense TDMA) Class B units, sending AIS transmissions every five seconds instead of the CSTDMA two transmissions per minute. The unit’s 5W output power, compared to the standard 2W, allows the transmissions to reach further.

Communication and safety at sea specialist Ocean Signal’s advanced proven technology ensures the ATB1’s AIS transmissions provide the most accurate representation of the vessel’s position at all times. With 99 acquisition channels and 33 tracking channels, the powerful internal multi-GPS receiver continuously updates vessel information, including position, speed, course and heading, for accurate global positioning.

Other vessel information such as identity, call sign, type and dimensions, and MMSI is uploaded to the ATB1 via WiFi directly from Ocean Signal’s user-friendly mobile app or website to be stored for automatic transmission.

The ATB1 also receives and interprets AIS messages from other AIS-equipped vessels within range, which can then be relayed to other navigation devices such as chart plotters, laptops or mobiles using the ATB1’s NMEA 0183, NMEA 2000, USB or Wi-Fi outputs.

Providing assurance that the ATB1 is functioning with continuous AIS transmission and optimal performance, a multi-colour LED indicator light on the ATB1 signals the on-going operational status of the unit.

Easy to use with accessible connections, the ATB1 features a sleek, yet rugged, waterproof design that is high on performance and low on energy consumption. It is quick and simple to install and is supplied complete with an external mount GPS antenna, ready to upload vessel information using a mobile phone, tablet or PC.

The new Class B AIS unit is compatible with Ocean Signal’s award-winning rescueME MOB1 man overboard AIS/DSC device, providing immediate notification in the event that a MOB1 should be activated.

Neil Jordan, Managing Director, Ocean Signal, said: “The ATB1’s increased power and transmission frequency and use of the SOTDMA scheme open up the exceptional capabilities and benefits of AIS technology to more people, offering a level of transmission reporting priority only previously available with a Class A AIS unit, enabling more operators to see and be seen for peace of mind, especially in low visibility or congested areas.”

The ATB1 Class B AIS Transponder is the latest device in Ocean Signal’s comprehensive portfolio of essential sea-safety equipment developed and manufactured in the UK for the maritime market. It adds to the new Ocean Signal ATA100 Class A AIS Transponder, a combined SOLAS and Inland approved solution for superyachts and commercial vessels.

Source: Ocean Signal