Ocean Signal: Ocean Signal Strengthens Team with Appointment of New Product Manager

Experienced marine electronics specialist Steve Moore joins safety equipment leaders with focus on new product launches and development of established range

Leader in safety and communication at sea Ocean Signal has strengthened its expanding sales and product team with the appointment of Steve Moore as its new Product Manager.

Moore brings more than 25 years of technical and marketing experience in the marine industry in both the commercial and leisure sectors to the role, in addition to a strong background in integrated marine electronics. He joins Margate-based Ocean Signal following a seven-year spell with international marine electronics company Raymarine.

Assisting in the management of new product launches as well as the continued development of Ocean Signal’s established range of safety devices, Moore will focus on the growth of the company’s 406 MHz beacon range, now offering enhanced life-saving capabilities due to new satellite technology available from Cospas-Sarsat’s next-generation MEOSAR system and the EU’s Galileo navigation system. He will also aim to increase the market presence of Ocean Signal’s ATA100 Class A and ATB1 Class B AIS transponders and to grow sales of the renowned rescueME devices and SafeSea range of GMDSS products, as well as expanding Ocean Signal’s international sales footprint in key regions.

Moore said: “After spending much of my career in technical support, I am looking forward to channelling my experience and interest in marine electronics into enhancing Ocean Signal’s established range of safety equipment and helping to expand the product portfolio into alternative markets.”

The ATA100 and ATB1 AIS transponders are the latest additions to Ocean Signal’s comprehensive portfolio of essential sea-safety equipment developed and manufactured in the UK for the commercial and leisure maritime markets. It adds to the rescueME range of devices, including the rescueME MOB1, PLB1 and EDF1, and the SafeSea range of GMDSS products, including the E100 and E100G EPIRB, S100 SART and V100 handheld VHF radio, as well as the M100 and M100X professional MSLD and E101V float-free EPIRB with integrated voyage data record memory capsule.

Source: Ocean Signal