Ocean startup challenge seeks problem-solvers to help grow blue economy

WOC and Canada’s Ocean Supercluster “Ocean Startup Project” Team Up to Engage Ocean Solution Providers

Canada’s Ocean Supercluster “Ocean Startup Project” and the World Ocean Council (WOC) are collaborating to broaden the search for problem-solvers to take part in the Ocean Startup Challenge – applications close on 14 August.

The Ocean Startup Challenge is one of the newest leaders in the growing ecosystem of ocean-related incubators, accelerators and challenge competitions that the WOC is working to connect through the “Global Blue Economy Innovation Initiatives Network”. The network fosters and facilitates the sharing of best practices, improved communication and opportunities for coordination, synergies and developing economies of scale among the initiatives.

The Ocean Startup Challenge is a competition designed to find and support individuals and companies developing products or technologies that could solve challenges spanning aquaculture, fisheries, ocean transportation, bioscience, energy, healthy oceans and ecosystem services, energy, enabling technologies and data analytics.

The Ocean Startup Challenge will award up to 10 prizes of $25,000 CDN to each winning startup and scaleup to prototype their solutions. Winners will also receive key resources, support and connections that innovators need to succeed, including mentorship and guidance from partnering organizations in the Atlantic Canadian ecosystem. Winners will also be eligible to participate in a follow-on Ocean Startup Project activity, in which the Project will award $1.5 million CAD with any one company receiving up to another $200,000 CDN. For more information, see oceanstartupchallenge.ca.

“Ocean industries across the world share many of the same challenges. As we seek to grow our ocean economies sustainably, there is a need for problem-solvers to bring their innovative ideas and solutions to the table,” said Kendra MacDonald, CEO of Canada’s Ocean Supercluster. “The Ocean Startup Challenge is an exciting opportunity to advance those ideas and solutions that could be the next big innovation in ocean. We are thrilled to see the World Ocean Council working together with the Ocean Startup Project to maximize the opportunity.”

Source: World Ocean Council