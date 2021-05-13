Ocean Technologies Group adds Virtual Classroom to the growing list of features available on its best-in-class learning platform

Ocean Technologies Group has integrated Virtual Classroom to its ground-breaking Ocean Learning Platform. Virtual Classroom is a collaboration tool that bridges the gap between learning conducted in training centres and that carried out remotely. Supporting a wide range of learning pathways, Virtual Classroom connects crew, expert educators, and crewing teams in a single platform; ensuring that a consistent training record and first-class learning experiences are available anywhere in the world.

The Virtual Classroom goes beyond online video conferencing tools, by linking people through a common, synchronised platform. It makes the delivery and recording of a truly blended learning and collaboration experience a reality.

OTGs Chief Product Officer Caspar Atkinson explained:

“As a fully integrated part of the Ocean Learning Platform, Virtual Classroom creates complete flexibility to conduct training and foster collaboration and communication in a hybrid world. We have designed Virtual Classroom to be part of an integrated suite of products, with all training and crew performance data recorded in one place and synchronised between ship and shore. Virtual Classroom enables the design and delivery of programmes of learning that can include multiple learning formats, over any period of time, unrestrained by the physical location of the learner or trainer.”

Focusing on the most valuable parts of the classroom experience: collaboration, interaction and ease of communication, the Virtual Classroom sets itself apart from conferencing and meeting tools with collaboration, survey, whiteboard and detailed scheduling features. As an integrated part of the Ocean Learning Platform, Virtual Classroom incorporates popular functionality and features such as Pulse Surveys, Rapid e-learning and the Ocean Learning Library, and links seamlessly with learner records for easy planning, enrolment and reporting.

As a collaboration tool, the applications of Virtual Classroom go far beyond replicating a training session as OTG’s Chief Executive Officer, Manish Singh, explained:

“We’ve been delighted to see our customers using virtual classroom creatively. By removing geographic restrictions, it can serve as your tool for carrying out pre-joining familiarisation or proctored assessments, post sign-off debriefings, audit preparations and mass communications such as crew seminars.”

“By using Virtual Classroom for such activities, you not only have the ability to deliver a first-class event, you also have a persistent record for everyone that participated – one that is accessible and auditable anywhere in the world,” he continued.

