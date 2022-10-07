Ocean Technologies Group and Trainor partner to improve the safety of seafarers working with potential explosion hazards

Most onboard fires originate in the engine room. However, areas where flammable liquids, gases or materials and the potential for their ignition, pose a significant risk to the lives of seafarers and the safety of the ship.

It is therefore critical that crew are sufficiently trained to identify and reduce the risks in hazardous or explosive areas (EX-areas), where flammable or combustible gases and air mixtures are near potential ignition sources. Awareness of hazardous areas is particularly critical when planning and carrying out maintenance, where sparks generated by tools can easily trigger a fire or an explosion.

Trainor, a leading developer of professional training for electrical and explosion safety with over 30 years of experience in developing traditional in-person teaching, as well as pioneering e-learning courses, has partnered with Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) to offer four new courses on EX areas via the award-winning Ocean Learning Platform (OLP).

The e-learning titles are recognised by DNV and cover a wide range of safety-critical topics for those working in or near EX-areas, providing crew using OLP with highly engaging training in the safety-critical areas of explosive protection; educating them on how to choose the right equipment, what markings mean, and other essential information that will help them to work safely in hazardous areas. The material includes the Safe Behaviour in Hazardous Areas course, which was also recently recognised with an award at the International E-learning Awards.

“These titles were created to keep workers safe. Through this partnership with Ocean Technologies Group, we will provide industry-wide access to this critical information, reducing the risk to seafarers and improving safety onboard. We strive to make training something people want to do, not just something they have to do. We see that OTG shares this vision and is an ideal partner for Trainor,” said Kåre Vegar Sund, Team leader eLearning at Trainor.

“Trainor is renowned for the high-quality, engaging, and immersive courses they create. This partnership enables us to offer their cutting-edge and potentially life-saving material to our customers, providing another premium resource that will reduce risks and keep their crews safe,” said Knut Mikalsen, Director of Learning Solutions at Ocean Technologies Group.

“The safety of the crews is of paramount concern to all OTG customers. Through this partnership with Trainor, we continue strengthening the resources available to our customers, helping their seafarers identify and reduce risks when working in hazardous areas and enabling them to be safer in their everyday work,” said Johan Gustafsson, Chief Revenue Officer for Ocean Technologies Group.

“This is another example of our vision of OLP as an inclusive platform and conduit through which our customers and partners can connect,” concluded Johan.

Source: Ocean Technologies Group