Ocean Technologies Group and WISTA International Join Forces to Drive Maritime Gender Diversity and Inclusion

Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), the leading global provider of Human Capital Management solutions for the maritime industry, has signed an agreement with WISTA International, the global network for women in shipping. The partnership will provide WISTA members with a suite of OTG e-learning resources, empowering them to advance their maritime careers and contribute to a more diverse and inclusive industry.

The new agreement gives 200 WISTA Members access to the Ocean Learning Platform (OLP) and a comprehensive range of learning titles covering maritime regulatory, safety and risk-based courses for shoreside personnel.

Additionally, WISTA Members will have access to material on interpersonal and behavioural soft skill development, including communication, teamwork, and adaptability, equipping them with the tools to become stronger maritime leaders.

“As an industry, we recognise the critical importance of supporting women in maritime and promoting gender diversity and inclusion. said Raal Harris, Chief Creative Officer.

“This partnership with WISTA International represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to address gender disparities in the maritime industry, we hope access to our content resources will help to spearhead a wave of female talent progressing in their chosen fields and encourage more women to choose shipping as a career,” he added.

Elpi Petraki, President of WISTA International, underscored the transformative impact of this initiative:

“Not only will the OLP provide our Members with the training they need to help develop their careers, but they will also be able to track their progress to gain insights into specific areas of improvement and the next steps to attain their own personal goals. It is all about making sure our Members feel empowered and in control of their own destinies.”

