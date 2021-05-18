Ocean Technologies Group Assists IMO’s Low Carbon GIA in Developing Free Energy Efficient Ship Operation Course

Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) has assisted the IMO’s Global Industry Alliance to Support Low Carbon Shipping (Low Carbon GIA) to develop a free E-learning course on energy efficient ship operations and how GHG emissions from ships can be addressed.

The online course, called ‘An Introduction to Energy Efficient Ship Operation’, features content using a variety of interactive formats including videos, text information and quizzes to engage seafarers and anyone else interested in this important subject matter.

The self-paced free course has been developed by the Low Carbon GIA, a public-private partnership bringing together leading maritime companies to address barriers to low carbon shipping, established under the IMO-Norway GreenVoyage2050 Project and is available via the UN Climate Change Learning Partnership website.

“We are pleased to have worked with Ocean Technologies Group on the creation of IMO’s ‘An Introduction to Energy Efficient Ship Operation’ course. The free course, which can be accessed online but also downloaded via PDF in case of low internet connectivity, is extremely user friendly with a mixture of video, text, graphic and interactive elements,” said Astrid Dispert, Project Technical Manager for IMO’s Department of Partnerships and Projects.

The course features two modules which include interactive lessons and resources for additional learning. Each module takes about an hour to complete. The first module explores IMO’s regulatory framework to address GHG emissions from ships and the second module focuses on the operational measures that can be included in the Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP) part 1that can contribute to improvements in the energy efficiency of ships to help reduce GHG emissions. Ocean Technologies Group will be working on additional modules in the future.

Talking about their involvement in the project OTG’s Chief Executive Officer Manish Singh said, “We are delighted that we have been able to assist the IMO’s Low Carbon Global Industry Alliance in the making of this vital piece of e-learning. Clean energy-efficient shipping is a cause we at Ocean Technologies Group are deeply committed to and are keen to support. Training for both our seafarers and those onshore will have an increasingly important role in raising awareness and shaping behaviour if we are to fulfil our ambitions for decarbonisation of our Industry.”

Raal Harris Group Creative Director of OTG added, “It has been a fascinating project to work on and we are proud to be a part of the project. Lowering GHG emissions is such an important area to address given the target set by the IMO for the industry to achieve at least a 50% reduction in emissions by 2050 as compared with 2008. This course explains that we all have a part to play and will hopefully help everyone to understand the first steps they need to take to start them on this journey.”

To access the course simply use the following link: https://bit.ly/3y7zXfr

Source: Ocean Technologies Group