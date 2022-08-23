Ocean Technologies Group Highlights Potential Detention Risks for Ship Operators with New CIC Focus on STCW

From 1st September until the end of November this year the Paris and Tokyo MoUs will begin their joint 2022 Concentrated Inspection Campaign (CIC) focusing on STCW.

To help ship operators reduce the risk of observations or detentions during this latest campaign, Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) has highlighted key areas of focus.

Seafarers with designated roles such as the onboard Environmental Officer or Safety Officer will be under increased scrutiny during these new CIC inspections. OTG recommends that crew in these roles ensure they have their certification and if necessary undergo specific STCW training to gain certification as proof they have the relevant skills and knowledge covering these areas of responsibility.

OTG has produced STCW e-learning courses with a wide range of flag approvals covering safety, security and environmental subjects that can provide recognised certification.

Steven Gosling, OTG’s Global Manager for Courses & Certification, said, “Certification that is role-specific rather than rank-specific is where many companies may find themselves deficient. For a role such as Safety Officer, inspectors will request evidence that the person with that role has completed the relevant familiarisation to be able to carry out their responsibilities competently.”

The cruise industry is making a welcome return to normality and cruise lines are undertaking massive recruitment drives to attract new talent from around the world.

However, many new hires have no prior sea experience or maritime certification therefore cruise lines need to ensure that all crew, especially concession and hotel department personnel, are trained and certified in STCW Security Awareness and can evidence training in STCW Crowd Management, as part of the STCW mandatory training requirements.

OTG’s Certified STCW Security Awareness and STCW Crowd Management e-learning courses are available for purchase, on-demand, by companies or individuals at OTG’s online shop.

For cruise ship crew with additional responsibilities, OTG also offers STCW Designated Security Duties and STCW Crisis Management and Human Behaviour, delivered as e-learning with flag approvals.

The final area of concern is communication and Port State Control Officers will be checking that crew can communicate effectively with each other in the working language of the vessel as stipulated in the ship’s SMS. Inspectors may randomly test crew members on their communication and comprehension skills in the designated language.

Catherine Logie, Direct to Consumer Services Director at OTG, is pleased to see the CIC focus on communication skills adding that, “Effective communication in an emergency can make the difference between averting an accident or contributing to it. The STCW Convention requires all seafarers to be able to communicate effectively in English so it’s no surprise that the CIC is focusing on this area. We can help verify the level of competence through testing and help raise levels through our Maritime English e-learning titles.”

OTG ‘s portfolio includes the highly respected ICS Marlins Test of English for Seafarers and e-learning courses that can be delivered on board.

“Making our courses available online provides a fast, efficient and reliable route to training and certification allowing individuals to upskill, verify competency, and gain certification remotely,” said Raal Harris Chief Creative Officer.

Source: Ocean Technologies Group