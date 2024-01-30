Ocean Technologies Group Launches Tender Boat Operator Training Course

Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), the leading global provider of Human Capital Management solutions for the maritime industry, has launched a tender boat operator e-learning course for the passenger ship industry.

As the cruise sector grows, some cruise ships are unable to berth in ports due to their size. An increasing number of guests need to be transported between ship and shore in smaller boats, known as tenders. For safety purposes, cruise lines need to ensure that safety training extends to crew members who they designate to operate tender boats.

OTG’s course is the first of its kind, delivering comprehensive familiarisation with tender boat safety. Delivered as e-learning, employers can now provide theory training to any crew at any time, pre-joining or on board ship. Employers can then focus on delivering the practical training element while at sea.

Providing OTG with evidence of practical training, along with verification of completed e-learning, enables OTG to issue a certificate of training. OTG’s course follows the IMO suggested training requirements for tender boat operators and comprises six individual online modules covering launch and recovery; engine operation and instrumentation; passenger handling; navigational equipment and comms; operation and manoeuvring; and emergency procedures.

The training modules were made with the assistance of leading cruise operators offering their liners as locations for onboard filming.

“Historically, the training and certification of passenger ship tender boat drivers has been managed by shipping companies themselves, either devising their own training programmes or outsourcing to shore based training providers and issuing their own certificates,” said Joost van Ree, OTG’s Group Director Cruise and Yachts.

“The aim of our new Tender Boat Operator course is to deliver a consistent approach to this type of training which is repeatable, scalable and high quality,” he continued. “The benefit is that employers now have the flexibility to allocate tender boat duties to crew members at any time, when required, removing the time pressure and cost of training a limited number of crew pre-joining.”

OTG has steadily broadened its appeal to the cruise sector with the full range of flag approved STCW safety and security titles required for cruise personnel. It also recently announced a strategic partnership agreement with Lobster Ink adding more than 100 cruise-relevant hospitality courses to the award winning Ocean Learning Platform (OLP).

Source: Ocean Technologies Group