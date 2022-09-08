Ocean Technologies Group partners with Navis to make critical training on industry-standard container loading computers available through the Ocean Learning Platform

Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) and Navis, the market-leading provider of maritime software solutions for cargo and vessel performance and compliance, have entered into an agreement to offer Navis-authored MACS3 loading computer training through the Ocean Learning Platform.

In today’s buoyant container market, the average container vessel sailing today carries around 4000 TEU, with ULCC newbuilds providing capacities exceeding 24,000 TEU. Safely and efficiently loading, discharging, and exchanging these cargos is a complex operation.

It is mandatory for all container vessels over 100 metres in length, or any making ocean-going voyages, to be equipped with a Class approved loading computer – and for the relevant crew to be proficient in its use.

With installations of its MACS3 loading computer on over 65% of container vessels, the Navis system calculates a wide range of variables, advising vessel operators on stowage plans that maximise the utilisation of their fleet, reduce their risk of loss or damage, and ensure their compliance with safety guidelines and regulations.

To enable easy onboarding for its users, Navis has produced e-learning modules on how to effectively use its MACS3 solution. These modules will now be available to Navis customers through OTG’s Ocean Learning Platform (OLP), sitting alongside OTG’s award-winning blended-learning content and competency management tools.

This partnership makes vital resources available to crew onboard and onshore, improving familiarisation ahead of joining and allowing those aboard to easily refresh their knowledge or upskill on the MACS3 solution before taking up new responsibilities.

OLP’s rapid synchronisation of learning content and training records between ship and shore, as well as instant access in the cloud, ensures that the training material is always up-to-date and reflects any changes to rules. It also centralises completion records wherever training is performed.

“Offering the MACS3 training material through OLP is going to be of great benefit to our shared customers and one that offers a significant opportunity to improve safety on board vessels,” said Knut Mikalsen, Director of Learning Solutions at Ocean Technologies Group.

“The addition of the Navis learning ensures our customers can refresh or upskill their crews on the use of this mission-critical system, helping to ensure that the crew will always be equipped with the knowledge to manage their cargo safely,” he added.

“OLP is widely used and highly regarded by many of our customers already, and this partnership with OTG will provide them and their crews with access to the most up-to-date training on MACS3 wherever and whenever needed. OLP enables us to update and distribute training material to our customers globally quickly, and for them to track completion in their system, giving them the confidence and depth of expertise aboard to continue performing in any conditions,” said Gerald Lange, Product Manager, MACS3 for Navis.

“With the container market booming and logistics supply chain pressured like never before, it’s vital that we do everything we can to ensure safety, high reliability and optimum performance. We are excited that this collaboration with Navis will enable us to put a valuable resource into the hands of our customers,” concluded Johan Gustafsson, Chief Revenue Officer for Ocean Technologies Group.

Source: Ocean Technologies Group