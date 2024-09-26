Ocean Technologies Group Unlocks Data Insights with the Launch of New Dashboards

Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), the global leader in maritime human capital management solutions and operational technologies, announces the launch of its Data Dashboards, a series of innovative tools designed to empower customers with actionable insights from their data. This launch underscores the ongoing commitment of Ocean Technologies Group to enhance operational safety and efficiency through digital technology.

The quantity of data generated by vessels and the logistics of keeping them moving is growing exponentially. Sensor readings, operational logs, and training records are among the many sources generating a wealth of information that maritime companies urgently need to interpret and understand. However, many organisations lack the time or personnel with the analytical expertise required to extract meaningful insights from their data, leading to missed opportunities for efficiency gains and strategic advancements.

To address these challenges, Ocean Technologies Group has developed new interactive dashboards. These dashboards simplify data access and interpretation, empowering decision-makers with clear, actionable insights. With intuitive views, drill-down capabilities, and secure data handling, these dashboards eliminate the need for much of the manual work needed to create reports, reducing workload and opportunities for errors, and enhancing collaboration across teams.

The first Dashboard, launched today, provides new insights into training performance data. With new technology and regulations increasing the pressure on managers to administer more complex and varied training schedules and for seafarers to fit increased learning volumes into their day, visibility of plans and progress is more important than ever to manage workloads effectively.

The new dashboard provides a comprehensive view of key learning metrics, enabling managers to track training performance against plans and quickly identify gaps that could represent compliance risk and that require attention. This allows for proactive steps to ensure continued safety, compliance, and the highest possible performance standards. Users can easily drill down into specific data, such as training completion rates by individual, vessel and across fleets, without needing advanced analytics skills.

“The launch of our Dashboards represents a major step forward in enabling our customers to harness the power of their data. As the volume and complexity of data generated in maritime operations continue to grow, our Dashboards provide an essential tool for turning this data into clear, actionable insights. This is a fantastic value-adding feature that allows our customers to quickly understand trends across their fleet and make better, more informed decisions to improve safety and efficiency,” said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO of Ocean Technologies Group.

“This launch is a key part of our broader strategy to create a connected information ecosystem that enables our customers to move beyond isolated data sets and manual reporting. The maritime industry is increasingly digital and data-driven, and our Dashboards have been designed to meet the growing demand for intuitive insights. The initial reception from customers has been overwhelmingly positive, and we believe this product will set a new standard in how maritime companies utilise data to drive safety and performance. This is the first of many data-driven solutions from OTG, aimed at setting new standards in the maritime sector for data utilisation and analysis “, concluded Nicholas Goubert, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Ocean Technologies Group.

Source: Ocean Technologies Group