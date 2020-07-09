Ocean Yield Announces Completion of vessel sale

With reference to the press release dated 22nd January 2020, where Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. declared the five-year purchase option on the chemical tanker “Navig8 Amessi”, the transaction was successfully completed today. Following repayment of the bank debt on the vessel, the transaction will give net cash proceeds of about USD 9.7 million for Ocean Yield. The transaction is not expected to have any impact on the net results for Q3 2020.

Source: Ocean Yield