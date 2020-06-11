Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Ocean Yield Announces Completion of Vessel Sale

Ocean Yield Announces Completion of Vessel Sale

in International Shipping News 11/06/2020

With reference to the press release dated 25th December 2019, where Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. declared the five-year purchase option on the chemical tanker “Navig8 Aquamarine”, the transaction was successfully completed today. Following repayment of the bank debt on the vessel, the transaction will give net cash proceeds of about USD 9.7 million for Ocean Yield. The transaction is not expected to have any impact on the net results for Q2 2020.

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. has also exercised the five-year option for the vessel “Navig8 Amessi” and that vessel is expected to be delivered towards the end of July.
Source: Ocean Yield

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software