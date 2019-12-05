Ocean Yield Announces Delivery of three LR2 product tankers with long-term charters

Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce delivery of the three LR2 product tankers «Navig8 Pride», «Navig8 Providence» and «Navig8 Prestige» today. The vessels were acquired from a major Chinese leasing company with about 9 year’s remaining bareboat charters to Navig8 Topco Holdings Inc. The fourth vessel, the “Navig8 Precision” is expected to be delivered next week. All four vessels are fitted with scrubbers and built in 2018 and 2019.

Source: Ocean Yield