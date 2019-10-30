Ocean Yield ASA: Q3 2019 Financial Report

Ocean Yield ASA announces results for the third quarter ending 30th September 2019.

Highlights

Declared dividend for Q3 2019 of USD 0.1910 per share. This is the 25th consecutive quarterly dividend.

EBITDA for Q3 2019 was USD 57.2 million and EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects was USD 80.8 million.

Net profit after tax for Q3 2019 was negative USD 63.2 million. This includes an impairment of USD 68.4 million on the book value of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1. The impairment reflects new estimates for future earnings from the FPSO and that it will take more time than earlier envisaged to secure new long-term employment.

Adjusted net profit was USD 11.0 million of which adjusted net profit from vessels with long-term charters was USD 22.5 million, while vessels without long-term charter contributed negatively with USD 11.5 million.

Acquisition of two newbuilding Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels for a total net consideration of USD 84.0 million, with 13-year bareboat charters to 2020 Bulkers Ltd.

Acquisition of one ethylene gas carrier for a total net consideration of USD 69.75 million, with 13-year bareboat charter to Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Acquisition of one handysize dry bulk newbuilding for a total net consideration of USD 18.0 million, with 10-year bareboat charter to Interlink Maritime Corp.

Delivery of the final two vessels in a series of four newbuilding VLCCs with 15-year bareboat charter to Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. and with five year sub charter to Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd.

Successfully raised USD 125 million in hybrid perpetual bonds for new investments and general corporate purposes.

Lars Solbakken, CEO of Ocean Yield, said in a comment:

“The market for new leasing transactions is currently offering attractive investment opportunities and Ocean Yield intends to continue the growth of its portfolio of vessels with long term charter. With recent investments in four new vessels, the total number of vessels is now 65 with an increasingly diversified charter backlog of USD 3.5 billion.”

Source: Ocean Yield ASA