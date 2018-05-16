Ocean Yield ASA: Successful placement of new unsecured bond issue

Ocean Yield ASA has successfully completed a new unsecured bond issue of NOK 750 million with expected maturity date 25thMay 2023, carrying a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 3.65 % p.a. with quarterly interest payments.The bond issue attracted strong interest and was well oversubscribed.

The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to (i) partly refinance existing debt, (ii) finance future growth of the group and/or (iii) for general corporate purposes.

Concurrently with the new bond issue, Ocean Yield has today repurchased approximately NOK 95 million of OCY 02 (ISIN: NO 0010708316) with maturity in March 2019.

DNB Markets (acting as Global Coordinator), Danske Bank, Fearnley Securities, Nordea, and SEB acted as joint lead managers in connection with the placement of the new bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Source: Ocean Yield ASA