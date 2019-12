Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. has declared the purchase option on the 2015 built chemical tanker “Navig8 Aquamarine”. The effective purchase date is 25th June 2020 with a price of USD 26.5 million.

Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.

Source: Ocean Yield