Ocean Yield: Delivery of handysize dry bulk newbuilding with long-term charter

Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce the delivery of the handysize dry bulk vessel “Interlink Eternity” from the yard today.

Upon delivery the vessel commenced a 10 years’ bareboat charter to a company owned and guaranteed by Interlink Maritime Corp (“Interlink Maritime”). Including this vessel, Ocean Yield will own six vessels on long-term charter to Interlink Maritime.

Interlink Maritime is an owner and provider of dry bulk vessels to agricultural and industrial commodities companies, shipping companies and other end-users. It was founded in 1979 by Paul Gurtler and owns a fleet of 28 handysize vessels. The company is majority owned by The Carlyle Group, which is a global alternative asset manager with USD 223 billion of assets under management across 362 investment vehicles.

Source: Ocean Yield