Ocean Yield: Delivery of newbuilding suezmax crude tanker with 10-year charter

in International Shipping News 13/05/2022

Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of the newbuilding suezmax crude tanker Nordic Cygnus from Samsung Heavy Industries’ shipyard in South Korea.

The vessel commenced a 10 years’ bareboat charter to Nordic American Tankers Limited (“NAT”) upon delivery.

NAT is a crude tanker company listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a fleet of 25 Suezmax tankers, including three vessels to be chartered in on long-term bareboat charter from Ocean Yield ASA.
Source: Ocean Yield ASA

