Ocean Yield: FPSO Dhirubhai-1 update

in International Shipping News 18/09/2018

The contract for the FPSO Dhirubhai-1, which operates on a 10-year contract on the MA-field with Reliance Industries Limited (“Reliance Industries”) in India, expires on Wednesday 19th September 2018 at 06:00 CEST.

Ocean Yield ASA’s (“Ocean Yield” or “the Company”) subsidiary, Aker Floating Production AS, has today received an instruction from Reliance Industries to shut-down production on the MA-field.

Reliance Industries has a purchase option for the FPSO which is valid until expiry of the contract. Following contract expiry, Ocean Yield will revert with more information on Wednesday morning,19th September 2018.

The Company expects that the Q3 dividend will remain unchanged from Q2 2018.
Source: Ocean Yield ASA

