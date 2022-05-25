Ocean Yield Reports First Quarter Results

Ocean Yield AS announces results for the first quarter 2022.

Highlights

EBITDA for Q1 2022 was USD 41.1 million and EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects was USD 68.4 million.

Net profit for the period Q1 2022 was USD 22.1 million and adjusted net profit for Q1 2022 was USD 21.4 million.

The sale of the vessels Navig8 Pride and Navig8 Providence was completed during the first quarter.

Post quarter end, delivery of one newbuilding Suezmax tanker with long-term charter.

Continuing to expand the organisation with the recruitment of new talents.

The shipping markets strengthened during the quarter leading to further improved counterparty risk in the portfolio.

Andreas Røde, CEO of Ocean Yield, said in a comment:

“It was a steady quarter of operation for Ocean Yield with solid results and improved counterparty risk in the portfolio. We are continuing to evaluate new investments in vessels on long-term charter with the aim to continue to expand and diversify the portfolio and charter backlog going forward. ”

Source: Ocean Yield