Ocean Yield Reports Fourth Quarter Net Profit of $21.1 Million, Invest $600 Million Towards Future-Proofing its Fleet

Ocean Yield AS announces results for the fourth quarter and preliminary results for the year ending 31st December 2022.

Highlights

EBITDA for Q4 2022 was USD 51.8 million and EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects was USD 82.8 million.

Net profit for Q4 2022 was USD 21.1 million.

EBITDA for 2022 was USD 187.0 million and EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects was USD 301.9 million.

Net profit for 2022 was USD 91.2 million.

Strong balance sheet, with an equity ratio of 30.3% and USD 122 million in cash. Post quarter end, the Company has increased several loan facilities with a total amount of USD 55 million.

Active period for financing and refinancing of several loan facilities. The bond loan OCY05 has been called, and will be settled in cash in Q1 2023.

Acquisition of up to ten Newcastlemax dry bulk newbuildings with 15-year charters to CMB N.V.

Acquisition of one 5,500 TEU container vessel newbuilding with 7-year charter to ZIM.

EBITDA charter backlog at the end of Q4 2022 of USD 3.8 billion with an average remaining contract duration of 9.3 years.

Andreas Røde, CEO of Ocean Yield, said in a comment:

“During 2022 we continued to renew and diversify our fleet and during the fourth quarter we committed to invest more than USD 600 million in modern future-proof vessels, taking the total investment figure for the year to more than USD 1 billion. The significant investment in up to ten ammonia-ready Newcastlemax newbuildings on long-term charters to CMB is a testimony to Ocean Yield’s strategy of facilitating our partners’ role in the energy transition.

Further, we are pleased with the continued support from our senior financing providers, enabling us to execute several attractive financings during the quarter for both new transactions and refinancing debt for the existing fleet, as we continue to optimize our balance sheet and cost of capital.”

