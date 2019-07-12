Ocean Yield Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares 24th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Ocean Yield ASA announces results for the second quarter and first half year ending 30th June 2019.

Highlights

– Declared dividend for Q2 2019 of USD 0.1910 per share. This is the 24th consecutive quarterly dividend.

– EBITDA for Q2 2019 was USD 56.8 million and EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects was USD 74.5 million.

– Net profit after tax for Q2 2019 was USD 5.3 million. This includes an increase in the provision for decommissioning expenses related to the FPSO of USD 4.5 million. Net profit from vessels with long-term charters was USD 19.2 million and Net Profit from vessels without long-term charter was USD -13.8 million.

– Adjusted net profit was USD 11.3 million.

– Extension of option agreement with Aker Energy AS regarding an option for a long-term bareboat charter of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1 for oil and gas production in Ghana. The option period was extended until 1st September 2019. Ocean Yield is in parallel pursuing other employment opportunities for the FPSO.

– Acquisition of two modern Ultramax dry bulk vessels for a total consideration of USD 42 million, net of a seller’s credit, with 11-year bareboat charters to Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

– Acquisition of one 206,000 dwt Newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding for a total consideration of USD 40 million net of a seller’s credit, with 15-year bareboat charter to CMB NV.

– Delivery of the first two vessels in a series of four newbuilding VLCCs with 15-year bareboat charter to Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. and with five year sub charter to Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd. Post quarter end, vessel number three has been delivered.

Lars Solbakken, CEO of Ocean Yield, said in a comment:

“The second quarter was yet another active quarter for Ocean Yield, where we agreed to acquire three new vessels with long-term charter to reputable counterparties, in addition to taking delivery of two VLCCs and extending the option agreement for the FPSO with Aker Energy. The latest dry bulk transactions emphasises Ocean Yield’s ability to provide competitive leasing transactions to reputable counterparties. The fleet now counts 61 vessels and we intend to continue to grow the fleet of vessels with long-term charter in order to increase and further diversify the charter backlog”.

