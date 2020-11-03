Ocean Yield Reports Third Quarter Loss of $104.4 Million on Impairments Related to the Book Value of Two Assets

Ocean Yield ASA announces results for the third quarter 2020.

Highlights

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of USD 5.15 cents per share. This is an increase of USD 0.15 cents compared to the previous quarter and is the 29th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Company.

EBITDA for Q3 2020 was USD 52.2 million and EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects was USD 75.8 million.

Net Profit after tax for Q3 2020 was negative USD 104.4 million. This is mainly due to previously announced impairments of USD 129.4 million related to the book value of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1 and the offshore construction & cable-lay vessel Connector. Adjusted net profit for Q3 2020 was USD 24.5 million.

In August, the newcastlemax dry-bulk vessel Mineral Qingdao was delivered to Ocean Yield and the vessel commenced a 15-year bareboat charter to CMB NV upon delivery.

Ocean Yield’s 75% interest in the diving support & offshore construction vessel SBM Installer was sold to SBM Offshore at the end of the quarter.

A call notice for NOK 300 million was issued on the bond issue OCY04. Settlement has been done post quarter end.

Post quarter end, the restructuring agreement with Solstad Offshore for two AHTS vessels was closed and is now effective.

Also post quarter end, Ocean Yield announced the investment in two Suezmax newbuildings with 10-year charter to Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Lars Solbakken, CEO of Ocean Yield, said in a comment:

“We are pleased to announce an increase in dividends for the third quarter. The current dividend level is conservative relative to expected future earnings and the intention is to gradually increase the dividends further going forward. Despite market volatility caused by COVID-19, all our counterparties are performing according to the respective charter contracts and we are of the opinion that the counterparty risk has been reduced during Q3. The book values of two of our oil-service vessels have been substantially reduced in Q3 reflecting a less favourable market outlook for these vessels due to the low oil price. Post quarter end Ocean Yield announced the investment in two suezmax newbuildings with 10 year charter contracts and these vessels will contribute to increased earnings and dividend capacity as from delivery.”

Source: Ocean Yield ASA