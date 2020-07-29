Oceanic Systems Launch New NMEA2000® Navigation Light Controller

Oceanic Systems have launched the world’s first dedicated NMEA2000® Navigation Light Controller designed to control and monitor 8, 16 or 24 LED Navigation lights. The main 5971 Controller Unit controls 8 lamps and with the addition of one or two 8 channel 5972 Expansion Units, the additional lamps can be controlled.

The 5971 NMEA2000® Navigation Light Controller is designed to control the switching of LED navigation lamps and to monitor each lamp’s power draw, ensuring any lamp or wiring failures are monitored and an alarm is raised if necessary. Additionally, the unit measures the power on hours of each navigation lamp and warns when they have exceeded 50,000 hours so that they can be replaced and stay within the IMO regulations.

The 5971/5972 is well designed and complies with the recommended DNV Classification rules with built in manual overrides for each channel and a local mimic panel which indicates the state of each lighting channel and shows any error conditions occurring. It uses 12 or 24 volt primary and standby power feeds for the LED navigation lights and shows a power good indicator for both supplies. This automatically falls back to the standby supply if the primary display fails.

Bruce Coward, Oceanic Systems’ Managing Director, commented:

“With the aim to deliver the best to our customers, we are pleased to be able to launch the Navigation Light Controller. Designed and engineered by our team in the United Kingdom, it offers superb features and we are confident it meets a gap in the market for a navigation light controller certified to the NMEA2000® network standard.”

The status and monitoring of the navigation lights can be controlled by a suitably equipped NMEA2000® system such as the Oceanic “Poseidon” system. Poseidon allows a graphic pictorial of the lights to be shown and controlled on any display along with full status information for each light, including an OK/Fault status and the total hours instantly available on screen.

Source: Oceanic Systems