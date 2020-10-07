Oceanic Systems (UK) Ltd report record year despite Covid-19

Despite the significant damage done to the UK economy from Covid-19 this year, Oceanic Systems UK Ltd have reported record figures for the year.

Managing Director, Bruce Coward said “Like so many companies earlier this year we went into lockdown and suspended production, but as the orders kept coming in we took steps to ensure we were Covid-secure and restarted production after just a month to fulfil the backlog that was building up. This was well received by our customers and with this quarter’s sales orders increasing by 93.8% over the last quarter, Oceanic currently has its largest ever open order book of more than £400k”.

He added “With the success of Poseidon in both the leisure and the commercial marketplaces, in conjunction with exciting new products such as our dedicated Navigation Light Controller, our worldwide active customers have increased by 21.4% year to date which adds to these figures”

To meet this increased demand, Oceanic has installed a second surface mount production line and hired extra team members. They also have a series of new product announcements over the next six months to increase the capability of the Poseidon system units for larger superyachts with more complex monitoring and control systems and full marine CCTV systems with some very innovative features.

Source: Oceanic Systems (UK) Ltd