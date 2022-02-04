Oceanology International prepares to reopen its doors

Heartening news for the global ocean technology and science community is that the Oceanology International (Oi) exhibition and conference is back on the calendar. The three-day Oceanology International 2022 is scheduled to take place in ExCel London on March 15-17, 2022 – and exhibitor numbers are reported to be already on a par with previous shows.

With the welfare of attendees a paramount concern, organiser RX Global has designed an exhibition and conference space which leaves no stone unturned in creating a Covid-safe environment. This means that visitors will be able to take in the full range of diverse content provided by an Oi event for the first time in four long years.

In addition to the welcome return of long-term Oi exhibitors such as iXblue, Kongsberg Maritime, Fugro and C-MAX, the Oi22 show floor will be accommodating 83 new stands hosting companies which are exhibiting at an Oi event for the first time. These include GeoAcoustics Ltd, which supplies sonar equipment for bathymetry, side scan and sub-bottom profiling; and Blueprint Lab, which manufactures robotic arms for use in challenging subsea environments.

At the centre of ocean innovation and technology, Oi will showcase world-first product introductions including the culmination of a four-year EU-supported project called AIRCOAT, a revolutionary hull coating which reduces friction, fouling and emissions while increasing vessel performance. From Sweden, Amo Kabel will launch the first DNV-approved aluminium power cables, replacing traditional copper. A record-breaking underwater AUV thruster will be launched by Tianjin Haoye Technology of China, and Canada’s Seamor Marine will introduce the new Mako ROV, built to carry a variety of accessories and with a power capacity to run them all simultaneously. These innovative products and many more unique advances in maritime technology will be seen for the first time during Oceanology International 2022.

A growing attraction on the exhibition floor is the Ocean ICT area, showcasing more than 20 companies and dedicated to the latest developments in ocean IT, communications, satellite and data solutions. These include BeamworX, which specializes in the acquisition, processing and integration of single/multibeam echosounder and laser data; Hydromea, an emerging supplier in high-speed wireless underwater communication and portable robotics; and WSENSE, which manufactures monitoring and comms systems that harness a unique patented solution in the Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT).

Another networking feature for Oi22 will be Oi Connect, bringing together ocean professionals to participate in free, brokered one-to-one meetings. Visitors can arrange meetings with their selected exhibitor representatives who are looking to grow their business networks. This service is organised by Oi in collaboration with both Sector Global, a renowned meetings broker, and EEN (the Enterprise Europe Network). Meetings can be arranged to take place on the exhibitor’s stand or in the quiet of the dedicated Oi Connect meetings lounge.

Always popular at Oi events are the multiple on-water product demonstrations, unique to Oi and staged in the adjacent Royal Victoria Dock. This year’s on-water event calendar will be on a grander scale, with scope for more activities and interactions. Fugro, for example, will be demonstrating its Blue Essence 12m uncrewed surface vessel (USV), the first in the industry with an electric remote-operated vehicle (eROV) controlled from an onshore remote operations centre. USVs will play an important role in the maritime sector, offering a safer, more sustainable solution in support of the energy transition.

The dockside will manage operations from multiple all-weather locations, taking in demos from the likes of subsea conglomerate Teledyne Marine; USV manufacturer OceanAlpha; ROV designer Blueye; and the hydrographic survey solutions provider Seafloor Systems. Visitors can also examine moored vessels on display such as the Kommandor Stuart from Hays Ships, and vessels from Magellan, Briggs and NORBIT Subsea. The latter’s 14.25m catamaran, SV Thame, is fully equipped for high-resolution bathymetric and terrestrial surveys.

The all-new Ocean Futures Theatre will be the flagship venue for the industry-leading Oi22 conference programme. Headline presentations on The New Blue Economy, Energy Transition and Technology in Support of Science will feature distinguished guest panellists including Dr Rick Spinrad, US Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & NOAA Administrator; Vladimir Ryabinin, Executive Secretary, IOC-UNESCO; and Dr alph Raynor, Professorial Research Fellow at the LSE. Associated technical presentations by a prominent array of academics, technicians, engineers, CEOs and scientists will be held during the show, covering important areas including Ocean Observation, Energy Transition, Pollution & Low Carbon, Hydrography & Survey and Uncrewed Vehicles.

“We have all had a challenging two years,” says Oi Event Director David Ince, “including not physically holding an Oi since 2018. I am thankful to both the RX team and all of the Oi exhibitors, visitors and stakeholders that have worked closely with us through the many changes and developments of Oceanology International. We have all missed the connections that are made through face-to-face interaction, and I am confident that March 2022 is the right time to once again provide the opportunity for this international network of ocean professionals to meet, socialise, forge relationships and conduct business, collectively propelling the ocean economy and environment in a sustainable manner.”

Source: Oceanology International