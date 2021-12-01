OceanPal Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that it has completed its spin-off from Diana Shipping Inc., effective November 29, 2021. The Company’s shares began trading on November 30, 2021, on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “OP”.

Additional information about the Company and the spin-off transaction can be found in the Company’s registration statement filed pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on Form 20-F, which is available at www.sec.gov.

