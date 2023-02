OceanPal Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the m/v Melia, a 2005 built Panamax dry bulk vessel of 76,225 dwt that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in early February 2023.

OceanPal Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 5 dry bulk vessels (2 Capesize and 3 Panamax).

Source: OceanPal Inc.