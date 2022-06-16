OceanPal Inc. Announces Entry Into Agreement to Acquire Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel

OceanPal Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement dated June 13, 2022, to acquire the m/v Baltimore from Diana Shipping Inc., a related party of the Company, for an aggregate purchase price of $22.0 million. Of the purchase price, 20% was paid in cash upon the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement and the remaining 80% is expected to be paid upon delivery of the vessel to OceanPal in the form of shares of a new series of the Company’s preferred stock, the terms of which will be mutually agreed upon between the Company and Diana Shipping Inc., and are expected to include, among other terms, a preferred dividend and the right to convert the newly issued preferred shares into OceanPal common shares at any time after the issue date. The aggregate purchase price of the vessel was based on the average of two independent broker valuations, after adjusting for expected drydock expenses and taking into account the share-based component of the consideration.

The m/v Baltimore is a 2005-built Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 177,243 dwt. The Company expects to take delivery of the vessel in the third quarter of 2022 following the completion of the vessel’s next scheduled drydocking, the cost of which is reflected in the aggregate purchase price. The purchase of this vessel was made pursuant to the Company’s exercise of a right of first refusal granted to it by Diana Shipping Inc. on six identified vessels (including the m/v Baltimore) based on an agreement dated November 8, 2021. The acquisition was approved by a committee of independent members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

OceanPal Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 3 dry bulk vessels (1 Capesize and 2 Panamax). A table describing the current OceanPal Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.oceanpal.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Source: OceanPal Inc