OceanPal Inc. Reports 2022 Net Loss of $2.5 Million

OceanPal Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, reported a net loss of $2.5 million and a net loss attributed to common stockholders of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Time charter revenues for the same period were $5.7 million. This compares to net income of $143 thousand and net income attributed to common stockholders of $74 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021. Time charter revenues for the same period were $1.3 million. The condensed financial data of the Company for the period from April 15, 2021 (inception) to December 31, 2021 reflect the operation of the vessels starting from November 30, 2021. Operations prior to the November 30, 2021, consisted primarily of organizational expenses.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 amounted to $326 thousand and net loss attributed to common stockholders amounted to $2.7 million. Time charter revenues for the same period were $19.1 million. This compares to net income of $134 thousand and net income attributed to common stockholders of $65 thousand for the period from inception (April 15, 2021) through December 31, 2021.

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes and it is expected that the Company’s vessels will be primarily employed on short term time and voyage charters following the completion of their current employments.

Source: OceanPal Inc.